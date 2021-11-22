Bank of America Corp DE Sells 29,824 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Shift4 Payments worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

FOUR opened at $58.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

