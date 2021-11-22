Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NOW were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.30 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

