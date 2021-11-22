Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.5 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Bank of Georgia Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BDGSF opened at $20.66 on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.