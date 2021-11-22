Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$138.02.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$139.00. 774,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,909. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$93.33 and a 52 week high of C$140.95. The company has a market cap of C$90.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.24.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5710272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

