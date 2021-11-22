Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bank of the James Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million $4.98 million 10.31 Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.58

Bank of the James Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.06% 0.83% Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors 2153 8888 7171 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Bank of the James Financial Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of the James Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group rivals beat Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

