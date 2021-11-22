Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.