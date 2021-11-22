Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Bank7 worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank7 by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $108,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

BSVN opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

