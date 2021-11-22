Barclays Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $28.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Meritor stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 290.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth about $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

