Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INCH. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday.

Get Inchcape alerts:

INCH stock opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 830.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 828.75.

In related news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.