Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.79. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.80 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

