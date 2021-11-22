Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

