Beefy.Finance Hits Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00229408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00778567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

