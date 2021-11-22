Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.81) on Thursday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.76 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.92. The firm has a market cap of £211.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,388.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

