Bella Protocol Trading Down 11.9% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003758 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.08 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

