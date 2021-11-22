BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 7% Higher

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.72. 12,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 573.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

