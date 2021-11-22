Benchmark Begins Coverage on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

WFRD opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

