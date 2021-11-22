Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $50,023.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,199,994 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,761 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

