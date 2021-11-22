Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NASDAQ IMCB opened at $71.58 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

