Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

SWK opened at $190.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

