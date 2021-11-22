Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 227.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $85,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

APA opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

