Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.