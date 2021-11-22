Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 787 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $85,072,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.