Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:THG opened at $126.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.