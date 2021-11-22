Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

