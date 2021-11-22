Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 370.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.