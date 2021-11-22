Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.63

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.63 and last traded at $137.52, with a volume of 59 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

