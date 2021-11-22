Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.31.

Shares of BBY opened at $136.13 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

