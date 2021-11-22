Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.92

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.92 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 7686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

