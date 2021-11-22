Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.92

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.92 and last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 7686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

