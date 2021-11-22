BFT Financial Group LLC Buys 837 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,589,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

