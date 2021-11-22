BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 31.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $200.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $391.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

