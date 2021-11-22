BFT Financial Group LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $176.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

