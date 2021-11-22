BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $208.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

