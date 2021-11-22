BFT Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

LQDH stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $96.92.

