BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRN. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

