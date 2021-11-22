BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.47 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

