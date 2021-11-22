BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.82 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.82 million and $33,133.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00380421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00177536 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00100175 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

