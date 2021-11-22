BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$13.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.34. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$6.97 and a 52 week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.039911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26. Insiders sold a total of 566,491 shares of company stock worth $8,307,609 in the last 90 days.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

