Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $32.25 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

