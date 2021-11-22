BLink Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $126,619.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,041 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

