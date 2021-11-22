Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $4.54 on Major Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $172.42 million and approximately $64,885.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00007783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00221630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00088185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

