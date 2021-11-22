Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $100.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.95 million to $105.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $173.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.66 million, with estimates ranging from $221.86 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.92. 189,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

