BMO Capital Markets Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $615.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $615.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

