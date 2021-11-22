BMO Capital Markets Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$13.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.67.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$17.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.