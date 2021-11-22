BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. 60,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,778. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 855,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 135,566 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.