BOLT Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $191,448.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00227913 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

