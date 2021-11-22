Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,339.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,438.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,309.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.