Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Sells $334,850.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $126.45 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

