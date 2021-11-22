Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Shares of BRRDF stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

