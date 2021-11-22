Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.
Shares of BRRDF stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
