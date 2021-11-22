Bread (BRD) Market Cap Hits $15.16 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $838,230.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

